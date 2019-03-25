Kesari box office collection day 4: Kesari box office collection day 4: Historical drama Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles and Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini, Toranj Kayvn, Ajit Singh Mahela, Gurpreet Toti, Pali Sanghu, Harry Brar, Mir Sarwar, Ashwarth Bhatt, Ram Awana, Rajdeep Singh Dhaliwal, Rakesh Sharma, Sandeep Nahar and Harvinder Singh in pivotal roles has managed to earn Rs 80 crores at the box office. The movie which had hit the silver screens this Holi on March 21, 2019, and is based on the battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikhs fought 10,000 Afghan soldiers.
Trade analyst and Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Twitter handle to share the box office day 4 collection. He wrote Kesari had earnred Rs 21 crore at day 1, crossed 50 crores on day 3, Rs 75 crores on day 4. In total the movie Kesari has earnred Rs 78 crores and is still riding high at the box office.
In another tweet shared by the analyst Taran Adarsh, he said that the movie would have earned more in the extended weekend but due to IPL 2019 the growth of Kesari curtailed.
In the movie Kesari, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, who was the leader of the Sikhs. He led the contingent of the British army’s Sikh regiment and Afghan tribesman towards the end of 19th century.
The movie Kesari’s soundtrack has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Chirantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi and many other. With lyrics has been penned by Kumaar, Manoj Muntashir, and Kunwar Juneja. Some of the songs of the movie are- Ek Onkaar, Ve Maahi, Teri Mitti, Sanu Kehndi, Akk Singh garjega, Deh Shiva both male and female.
The movie has received mixed responses, some Bollywood critics and celebrities have given the movie four stars and have called it a must watch whereas some haven’t liked the movie much and said that the movie is just a one time watch experience. .
