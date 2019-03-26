Kesari box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari based on the battle between the Colonial British and the Afghan nationals specifically 21 soldiers of the Sikh Regiment of the British Army and 6,000–10,000 Afridi and Orakzai tribesmen, has bagged Rs 78.07 crore at the box office. Helmed by Anurag Singh, bankrolled by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios.

Kesari box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the grand success of Kesari which hit the theatres on March 21, this year. The movie which opened on Rs 21.06 crore on its release date, managed to bag Rs 16.75 crore and Rs 18.75 crore on Friday and Saturday. After garnering low digits on its second and third day of release, Kesari based on the real-life story of The Battle of Saragarhi bagged Rs 21.51 crore on Sunday.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kesari has put up an impressive total especially in the North circuit which is showcasing the superb performance at the box office. While the 4 day total is good, the biz on Saturday and Sunday should have been higher, since the word of mouth is excellent. The movie bagged Rs 21.06 crore on Thursday, Rs 16.75 crore on Friday, Rs 18.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.51 crore on Sunday which made the grand total of Rs 78.07 crore. The movie is expected to cross Rs 85 crore in the second week of its release.

Take a look at the series of tweets shared by Taran Adarsh on Kesari:

Section of the industry feels #IPL2019 curtailed the growth of #Kesari on Sat [evening] and Sun… Two days that could’ve made a biggg difference to the *extended* weekend total… Weekdays pivotal… Strong numbers and solid trending [Mon-Thu] are a must. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2019

#Kesari puts up an impressive total… North circuits are superb… While the 4-day total is good, the biz on Sat and Sun should’ve been higher, since the word of mouth is excellent… Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr. Total: ₹ 78.07 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2019

Helmed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios. Parineeti Chopra, Rakesh Chaturvedi, Vikram Kochhar, Suvinder Vicky, Ravinder Pawar, Ajit Singh Mahela, Harvinder Singh, Rajdeep Singh Dhaliwal, Pali Sanghu, Vivek Saini, Toranj Kayvon and Vansh Bharadwaj starrer Kesari is based on a battle between the Colonial British and the Afghan nationals specifically 21 soldiers of the Sikh Regiment of the British Army and 6,000–10,000 Afridi and Orakzai tribesmen.

Before the release of Kesari, Akshay Kumar was noted saying that playing Havildar Ishar Singh was not challenging because the director was well prepared. He wrote the story and was working on it from the last one year. Akshay Kumar further added that the only difficulty was wearing the turban which was very heavy and even the emotions attached to it were heavy. Sharing his Kesari days, Akshay Kumar said that it took 35-40 minutes to tie it.

