Kesari box office collection day 7: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's latest release Kesari is all set to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. At the cinema screens, Kesari has already earned Rs 93.49 crore overshadowing its subsequent clash with Vasan Bala's film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota that starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan in lead roles.

Kesari box office collection day 7: And Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has done it again with his latest release Kesari. When the actor is in a film, it is deemed as a sure shot hit. After films like PadMan and Gold, Akshay has hit the cinema screens with his film Kesari and it has received a thumbs up from not just the audience and celebrities but also film critics. In its first week at the box office, Kesari is all set to cross Rs 100 crore mark. Earning Rs 21.06 crore on Thursday, Rs 16.75 crore on Friday, Rs 18.75 crore on Saturday, Rs 21. 51 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.25 crore on Monday and Rs 7.17 crore on Tuesday, Kesari has collected a total collection of Rs 93.49 crore.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade analytics on his official Twitter account. Interestingly, Kesari has already emerged as one of the top five grossing Bollywood films of 2019 in its opening week. Released on the festive occasion of Holi, Kesari had clashed with Vasan Bala’s action comedy flick Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota starring debutant Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan. While the film was critically acclaimed internationally at film festivals, it failed to work its magic at the box office.

#Kesari slows on Tue… North circuits continue to score and contribute to the total… Should cross ₹ 100 cr today/tomorrow… Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr. Total: ₹ 93.49 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

At the cinema screens, Kesari is battling it out against Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi that has earned a total collection of Rs 90.17 crore and Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu that has grossed Rs 90.49 crore.

#LukaChuppi crosses ₹ 90 cr… [Week 4] Fri 61 lakhs, Sat 81 lakhs, Sun 97 lakhs, Mon 43 lakhs, Tue 36 lakhs. Total: ₹ 90.17 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

#Badla continues to trend well on weekdays… [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 90 lakhs. Total: ₹ 76.69 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 90.49 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

Based on the battle of Saragarhi, Kesari has been helmed by Anurag Singh and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. In the film, Akshay Kumar has been paired opposite Parineeti Chopra. After the success of Kesari, Akshay Kumar will be seen in films like Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and many more, Good News alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani and Housefull 4 alongside Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Daggubati and many more. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor and Saina Nehwal biopic.

