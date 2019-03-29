Kesari box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari based on the Battle of Saragarhi, has collected Rs 105.86 crore at the box office in the extended week. Anurag Singh directorial Kesari is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios was released on March 21.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kesari has set a benchmark at the box office by collecting Rs 50 in 3 days while Rs 75 crore in 4 and Rs 100 crore in 7 days of its release. The film has emerged as the highest grosser of 2019 so far. He further added by saying that the movie has put up a wonderful total in North circuits. Well, Akshay Kumar starrer opened at Rs 21.06 crore on Thursday, Rs 16.75 crore on Friday, Rs 18.75 crore on Saturday, Rs 21.51 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.25 crore on Monday, Rs 7.17 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.52 crore on Wednesday and Rs 5.85 crore on Thursday.

Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar starrer Kesari revolves around 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army who fought against the Afghan soldiers’ who attempted to capture Saragarhi in the year 1897.

#Kesari puts up a wonderful total… Benefitted due to an earlier release [Thu – #Holi]… Steady on weekdays, although the biz should’ve been higher… North circuits excellent… Week 2 will give an idea of how strong it trends and it’s likely *lifetime biz*… Data follows… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019

#Kesari Thu [#Holi] 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52, Thu 5.85 cr. Total: ₹ 105.86 cr. India biz. Note: Extended Week 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019

#Kesari benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 4

₹ 100 cr: Day 7

Emerges highest *Week 1* grosser of 2019 [so far], followed by #GullyBoy [₹ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and #TotalDhamaal [₹ 94.55 cr; 7 days]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019

As Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Makarand Deshpande, Atul Kulkarni, Akshay Oberoi, Thalaivasal Vijay starrer Junglee has hit the theatres, today i.e. March 29, it will be interesting to see how strong it trends on the second week of its release.

Apart from Junglee, Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal starrer Notebook made under the banners of Salman Khan Productions was released today i.e. March 29. With Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt starrer Kalank and Romeo Akbar Walter featuring John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher releasing next week, it will be interesting to witness the tough competition between Kesari, Notebook, Junglee, Kalank and Romeo Akbar Walter at the box office.

