Kesari box office collection prediction: One of the most anticipated films of the year Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra has released today. Based on one of the bravest battle in India, i.e Battle of Saragarhi, Kesari is making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced. Be it the trailer to the posters and songs, it is an undeniable fact Kesari is made on a grand scale and brings glorifies the valour and bravery of 21 soldiers who had put up a tough against 10, 000 Afghans. According to early trade prediction, Kesari is expected to earn Rs 25 crore on the opening day.

Film critic Girish Johar has told a news portal that the film, which promises a big screen extravangza, is releasing on the festive occasion of Holi. Looking at the scale of the promotions, Kesari seems to have tick all the boxes to emerge as a potential blockbuster. Since the film is releasing in more 3500 screens on an extended weekend, Kesari is expected to score a massive box office opening and is likely to emerge as the highest holiday opener of Akshay Kumar.

On being quipped about the factors that will urge the audience to watch Kesari, the trade analyst said that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is returning to action after a long time with Kesari and the film has backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Movies. With this, there has been no big release in past 2 weeks that will work in the favour of the film. The trade analyst has also mentioned that Kesari is also a mass entertainer like Simmba and will interest action lovers.

In 2019, Films like Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy and Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor-starrer Total Dhamaal set the cash counters ringing. With positive word of mouth and the star power of Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, it is yet to be seen if Kesari manages to emerge as a blockbuster or not.

