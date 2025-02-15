‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Release Pushed to April 18, Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, And Ananya Panday

The story of Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the best-seller The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, which is an account of the historic trial that shook the world.

The long-awaited sequel, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, has been officially postponed for release on April 18, 2025, rather than its previously scheduled release on March 14, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and featuring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in the lead, this historical drama is set to bring to light an important chapter in India’s struggle for freedom.

The movie is inspired by the heroic real-life struggle waged by C. Sankaran Nair, a great barrister and one of the most powerful leaders to protest against British colonialism in India. The narrative explores Nair’s tireless attempts to unravel the truth of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a critical juncture in India’s struggle for freedom.

The story of Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the best-seller The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, which is an account of the historic trial that shook the world. The authors, the great-grandson of C. Sankaran Nair, Raghu Palat, provide a firsthand report of one of the oldest trials in history, where Nair battled the British authorities in an effort to get to the bottom of the massacre and bring the perpetrators to justice. Goodreads defines the book as a “nuanced portrait of a complicated nationalist who believed in his principles above all else,” providing readers with a glimpse of the fearless nature of Nair. His fight, both in the courtroom and in the greater battle for justice, touched the hearts of the Indian people, helping to fuel the increasing nationalist movement.

The Plot and Themes of the Film

The movie will chart not only the dramatic emotional struggle in courtrooms for Nair’s legal battle but also his personal bravery of standing up against the British Empire.

Sankaran Nair’s opposition to the British Raj was a history-making moment when he laid open the sheer nature of atrocities and crimes against humanity during the massacre and its subsequent cover-up. The tagline of the film, The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, highlights the importance of making this pivotal story heard and ensuring that those who were involved in the occurrence are never forgotten. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in which hundreds of unarmed Indian civilians were massacred by British soldiers at the behest of Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, is one of the most shameful events in India’s colonial past. The film will bring to the forefront the consequences of the massacre, with Sankaran Nair’s indefatigable quest for justice in the face of the British government’s efforts to suppress the truth.

Akshay Kumar’s Role

Akshay Kumar, who has been known to take on films that celebrate major historical events, will be playing C. Sankaran Nair, bringing his courage and dedication to truth to the screen. The actor’s past experience in films such as Kesari (2019), which showed the courageous Battle of Saragarhi, has struck a chord with audiences for its patriotic content, and his inclusion in Kesari Chapter 2 further proves his dedication to bringing India’s rich historical heritage to the screen.

R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the others who feature along with Bhavdeep to lead the cast, also infuse their respective performances with the sort of zest their characters call for. With this talented cast featuring in Kesari Chapter 2 along with such a strong emotionally charged plotline, one knows that it would not just enlighten but also enlighten people concerning the struggle for India’s independence and justice.

While Kesari (2019) was a war-based action film revolving around the epic Battle of Saragarhi, Kesari Chapter 2 marks a change of genre, moving from war-based action to an intense courtroom drama. The film’s emphasis on the courtroom battle and the bravery of one man standing up against the powerful British Empire is likely to enthrall the audience with its tension-filled court scenes and emotional drama.

The juxtaposition of these two films, despite sharing the Kesari name, shows Akshay Kumar’s varied cinematic choices and his ability to immerse himself in different aspects of India’s history. The transition from a military hero to a legal fighter will offer audiences a fresh perspective on the nation’s struggle for independence.

Dharma Productions, which is owned by Karan Johar, is producing the film based on this untold story along with Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films. Karan Johar was thrilled about bringing such an untold story to the screen and insisted on highlighting the struggle of Sankaran Nair for justice. Karan Johar’s presence in the film lends credibility and thrill, considering his track record of successful films appealing to Indian and international audiences alike.

The release date of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is set for April 18, 2025, which coincides with Good Friday.

