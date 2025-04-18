Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

R Madhavan plays his courtroom rival, bringing intensity to their on-screen clash. Ananya Panday joins the legal fray as a passionate young lawyer fighting alongside Nair.

The much-awaited Kesari Chapter 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, has finally hit theatres, and early reactions suggest it’s a winner. Viewers and celebrities alike are hailing the film for its gripping storytelling and powerful performances.

From industry insiders like Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar to general audiences, praise has poured in across social media platforms. Many are especially applauding Akshay Kumar, calling his portrayal “award-worthy” and urging for national recognition.

The Buzz is increasing with each show 🤯🔥🔥 Content has clicked ✅

Wom is Super Positive ✅

The Buzz is increasing with each show. Content has clicked. Wom is Super Positive. Blockbuster Run is expected. #AkshayKumar is Back #KesariChapter2

#KesariChapter2 – THE CINEMA

⭐⭐⭐⭐✨

Bollywood at its best, delivering powerful storytelling and meaningful content.

Kesari 2 is more than just a film, it's a tribute to history, bravery and justice. A heartfelt thanks to Bollywood for giving a voice to the unsung heroes who…

‘Yeh humein insaano ki tarah dekhte hee nahi hain

Hum inke liye jaanwar hain Jaanwar jo sirf jhund bana sakte hain

Lekin

Yeh jaanwaro ka jhund desh banne jaa raha hai’ 🔥🔥#AkshayKumar #KesariChapter2 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) April 18, 2025

I have never seen this level of creativity in Indian cinema.@akshaykumar is a path breaking actor and his performance in #KesariChapter2 is best of his career.

Hard work always pays #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/zUKeym3Mxm — Vinay Prabhakar (@akkivinaya) April 18, 2025

ONE WORD REVIEW FOR #KesariChapter2 🔥MASTERPIECE ✅#KesariChapter2 is superb film🙏@akshaykumar sir is outstanding one of the best performance of his career (KHILADI OF BOLLYWOOD)🙏@ActorMadhavan Sirs act is also phenomenal 🔥🙏🔥@ananyapandayy 👍

Proud of you @akshaykumar🔥 pic.twitter.com/F0ZkL1HpOt — DIPTI PRASAD DASH (@Iamdiptiprasad) April 18, 2025

This is definitely THE best performance of @akshaykumar as Shankar Nair.The nuance he had in his expressions. from his entry, his walk, to his dialogue deliver and his monologue in climax, especially (Get the F* out of my country)that was too good 😭#AkshayKumar #KesariChapter2

Akshay Kumar’s Stirring Portrayal of a Forgotten Hero

In the film, Akshay steps into the shoes of Sir C Sankaran Nair — a bold and principled lawyer who dared to stand against the British Empire in the aftermath of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

R Madhavan plays his courtroom rival, bringing intensity to their on-screen clash. Ananya Panday joins the legal fray as a passionate young lawyer fighting alongside Nair.

The story is inspired by The Case that Shook the Empire: One Man’s Fight for the Truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, a book by Raghu and Pushpa Palat. Through its lens, the film brings back to light a long-buried chapter of India’s freedom struggle.

A Strong Opening and Promising Box Office Start

Even before the day of its release, Kesari Chapter 2 was already drawing attention at the ticket counters. According to Sacnilk, the film raked in a gross of Rs 3 crore (including block seats) from advance bookings alone.

Over 56,000 tickets were snapped up for more than 4,400 shows across the country. Without block seat data, the film still made nearly Rs 2 crore in pre-release earnings — a solid sign of strong weekend potential.

Emotional Reactions and Critical Praise

A special screening in Delhi saw prominent attendees, including Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, who shared her emotional response to the film.

“This film gives you goosebumps as it portrays how a bloody Baisakhi was observed that day at Jallianwala Bagh, and how millions sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom, only to be lost in the pages of history… we don’t even know their names. And yet, we are able to breathe freely in an independent nation today because of them,” she remarked.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar, Kesari Chapter 2 doesn’t just retell history — it reignites it, leaving audiences with a renewed sense of remembrance and reverence for unsung heroes.

