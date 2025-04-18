Home
Friday, April 18, 2025
Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

The much-awaited Kesari Chapter 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, has finally hit theatres, and early reactions suggest it’s a winner. Viewers and celebrities alike are hailing the film for its gripping storytelling and powerful performances.

From industry insiders like Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar to general audiences, praise has poured in across social media platforms. Many are especially applauding Akshay Kumar, calling his portrayal “award-worthy” and urging for national recognition.

 

Akshay Kumar’s Stirring Portrayal of a Forgotten Hero

In the film, Akshay steps into the shoes of Sir C Sankaran Nair — a bold and principled lawyer who dared to stand against the British Empire in the aftermath of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The story is inspired by The Case that Shook the Empire: One Man’s Fight for the Truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, a book by Raghu and Pushpa Palat. Through its lens, the film brings back to light a long-buried chapter of India’s freedom struggle.

A Strong Opening and Promising Box Office Start

Even before the day of its release, Kesari Chapter 2 was already drawing attention at the ticket counters. According to Sacnilk, the film raked in a gross of Rs 3 crore (including block seats) from advance bookings alone.

Over 56,000 tickets were snapped up for more than 4,400 shows across the country. Without block seat data, the film still made nearly Rs 2 crore in pre-release earnings — a solid sign of strong weekend potential.

Emotional Reactions and Critical Praise

A special screening in Delhi saw prominent attendees, including Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, who shared her emotional response to the film.

“This film gives you goosebumps as it portrays how a bloody Baisakhi was observed that day at Jallianwala Bagh, and how millions sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom, only to be lost in the pages of history… we don’t even know their names. And yet, we are able to breathe freely in an independent nation today because of them,” she remarked.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar, Kesari Chapter 2 doesn’t just retell history — it reignites it, leaving audiences with a renewed sense of remembrance and reverence for unsung heroes.

ALSO READ: King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

 

