Kesari making Part 1 video: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to be back on the big screen with his latest release Kesari. To raise excitement for the film, the makers of the film have released a making video. Slated to hit the screens on March 21, Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra.

The much-awaited film Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra is making all the right buzz before the film hits the theatrical screens on March 21. After raising excitement among the fans with a power-packed trailer, the makers of the film have released a behind-the-scenes video that gives a glimpse into how a chapter from history books took shape on celluloid.

In the video released on the official YouTube channel of Dharma Productions, Kesari lead actor Akshay Kumar can be seen giving an insight into the film, what it is based on and how he had the best time shooting for the action sequences. Calling it completely out of the world, the actor added that the premise of Kesari is something that gives him immense pride.

Reflecting the never give up attitude of Sikhs, Kesari revolves around the battle of Saragarhi. Touted as one of the heroic battles in Indian history, Kesari will reflect how 21 Sikh soldiers put up a brave front against 10,000 invaders. One of the most awaited films of Akshay Kumar, the film boasts of everything from patriotism, romance to action, making it a potential blockbuster.

Helmed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. After Kesari, Akshay Kumar will be seen in upcoming films like Good News, Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in films like Jabariya Jodi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

