Kesari movie audience and celebrity review: After much anticipation, the much-awaited film Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra has finally released on the festive occasion of Holi. A chapter out of the history books, Kesari reflects the valour and courage of 21 Sikh Soldiers who had put up a tough fight against 10,000 Afghans during the Battle of Saragarhi. As the film continues to impress the film critics, Bollywood as well as the audience have applauded Kesari and called it Akshay Kumar’s career-best.

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Panipat, took to his official Twitter account and said that one does not need to be a Sikh to connect with Kesari. Calling it a story that deserves to be told, Arjun praised the entire team. In his follow-up tweets, he emphasised that Akshay Kumar was born to play the role of Ishar Singh as his emotions and rage make the film worth a watch. He added that Parineeti Chopra’s last moment with Akshay Kumar on-screen will make everyone emotional.

You don’t need to be a Sikh to feel connected to #kesari !!! Absolutely blown away with the emotion, it’s a story that deserves to be viewed on the big screen because of director @SinghAnurag79 s vision his team of actors & technicians deserve immense credit in pulling it off !!! — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 21, 2019

I genuinely feel @akshaykumar was born to play this role. His power his calmness his ability to create warmth & rage together makes the film even better !!! Congratulations to the entire team @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @amarbutala @SunirKheterpal it’s a film to be proud off… — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 21, 2019

& to @ParineetiChopra ur last moment with Ishar Singh will make every woman in the audience well up… so happy for u to be part of this one… PS – I also think @DharmaMovies should release a film only holi every year first Badri & now this !!! @karanjohar — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 21, 2019

Calling it a visually captivating film, Kiara Advani wrote on Twitter that Akshay Kumar adds depth to every character he plays on-screen. She further thanked the team for telling a brave story like Kesari. Akshay Kumar’s wife and author Twinkle Khanna said that Kesari is a moving story of extraordinary courage. She added that even though she did not wanted to cry and get emotional, she couldn’t hold back her tears just like others watching the film.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film 4 stars and called it Akshay Kumar’s career-best act. In his review, Taran said that Kesari is a story of nationalism, patriotism and heroism. He added that one should not miss this one. Meanwhile, Trade analyst Girish Johar said on Twitter that Kesari is a film that is mandatory for everyone to watch.

#KESARI is such a well made film, so beautifully shot it’s visually captivating! @akshaykumar Sir you add so much depth to each character that u essay. Congratulations @DharmaMovies @SinghAnurag79 @ParineetiChopra & team for telling this brave story with so much valour & emotion — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) March 21, 2019

A moving story of extraordinary courage with some kick-ass action -my absolutely biased opinion 🙂 I really really didn’t want to but ended up crying at the end like everyone else watching #Kesari pic.twitter.com/PM8dK9qcOx — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 21, 2019

EPIC BRAVERY !!! 💥💥💥 MINDBLOWING !!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Kesari is a MANDATORY MUST MUST WATCH for ALL @akshaykumar fans ! He is on FIRE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Kudos to rest #Kesari gang ! #AnuragSingh has nailed it ! Congrats @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SunirKheterpal@ParineetiChopra 💐💞👍🏻😊 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) March 20, 2019

#Kesari is @akshaykumar’s CAREER BEST MOVIE

Also one of the best war films ever made in india

Kudos to #AnuragSingh for working so hard on the movie

Specially the writing and direction. — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) March 21, 2019

Salute to all our brave soldiers and #TeamKesari, !! @akshaykumar bhaji we love u, @SinghAnurag79 bhaji we proud of u,Entire cast outstanding,, carrying you all in my mind and soul, @ParineetiChopra what a big heart, ur spirit and soul shines bright!! — Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) March 20, 2019

Truly the bravest battle ever to be seen on screen today! Here’s wishing the entire team of KESARI the very best!!! Full power 😃👍🏻💪🏻@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SinghAnurag79 @akshaykumar — Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) March 21, 2019

#OneWordReview #Kesari – Powerful

Rating – ⭐⭐⭐⭐#Kesari is one film that should be watched… Absorbing screenplay, superbly executed combat scenes, efficient direction. Climax is brilliant. Power, pride, patriotism – this has it all. — K 💫 (@kush530) March 21, 2019

Watched #KESARI

KESARI is a Symbol Of pride , Bravery , Heroism , Unlimited Love For Motherland And shows The Power Of Indians 🙏😍

An Untold story Of Our Indian History Very well Told by @SinghAnurag79 And @akshaykumar just brilliant as Ishar singh.

Blockbuster 🔥🔥🔥 — Vicky singh (@vickysWarrior) March 21, 2019

#kesari is a blockbuster material.👌👌👌👌👌 The movie got a standing ovation at the end. Absolutely loved loved the film. @akshaykumar you are just WOW😍 — Ayush (@987_jain) March 21, 2019

#Kesari Wow!!! What a movie!! So gripping! So wonderfully directed and executed! Everything was just so perfect about the film! @akshaykumar bhaiya, You are the best! Just the best! Nobody could have played Ishar Singh better than You! 🇮🇳 ❤️🙏 — VrindaBali (@VrindaBali) March 20, 2019

Helmed and written by Anurag Singh, Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra has been bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. At the cinema screens, the film has clashed with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

