Kesari movie audience and celebrity review: After much anticipation, the much-awaited film Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra has finally released on the festive occasion of Holi. A chapter out of the history books, Kesari reflects the valour and courage of 21 Sikh Soldiers who had put up a tough fight against 10,000 Afghans during the Battle of Saragarhi. As the film continues to impress the film critics, Bollywood as well as the audience have applauded Kesari and called it Akshay Kumar’s career-best.
Arjun Kapoor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Panipat, took to his official Twitter account and said that one does not need to be a Sikh to connect with Kesari. Calling it a story that deserves to be told, Arjun praised the entire team. In his follow-up tweets, he emphasised that Akshay Kumar was born to play the role of Ishar Singh as his emotions and rage make the film worth a watch. He added that Parineeti Chopra’s last moment with Akshay Kumar on-screen will make everyone emotional.
Calling it a visually captivating film, Kiara Advani wrote on Twitter that Akshay Kumar adds depth to every character he plays on-screen. She further thanked the team for telling a brave story like Kesari. Akshay Kumar’s wife and author Twinkle Khanna said that Kesari is a moving story of extraordinary courage. She added that even though she did not wanted to cry and get emotional, she couldn’t hold back her tears just like others watching the film.
Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film 4 stars and called it Akshay Kumar’s career-best act. In his review, Taran said that Kesari is a story of nationalism, patriotism and heroism. He added that one should not miss this one. Meanwhile, Trade analyst Girish Johar said on Twitter that Kesari is a film that is mandatory for everyone to watch.
Have a look at how celebrities as well as the audience are responding to Kesari:
Helmed and written by Anurag Singh, Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra has been bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. At the cinema screens, the film has clashed with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.
