Kesari movie review: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film Kesari co-starring Parineeti Chopra is finally out in the theatres today. Based on the battle of Saragarhi, Kesari has been penned and directed by Anurag Singh and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Movies along with Cape Of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios. A chapter out of the history books, Kesari revolves around a battle between 21 soldiers of Sikh Regiment under British Army and 10,000 Afghan soldiers.

TimesNow in its review has given Kesari 3.5 stars and praised the action-packed performance of Akshay Kumar. The reviewer has said that while the first half of the film seems streched out and tests your patients, the second half makes up for it with the battle scenes. With praise-worthy action sequence and impressive cinematography, Kesari tends to make one emotional by the end of it remembering the 21 brave-hearts. While the film is a treat for Akshay Kumar fans, the reviewer feels that the VFX could be better as some of the scenes appear unreal.

Nikita Roy writing for PinkVilla in her review has also given the film 3.5 stars. In her review, she has applauded the director and writer of the film Anurag Singh for blending fact with fiction beautifully. Praising the chest-thumping dialogues, camaraderie between 21 soldiers, action sequences and the performance of the entire cast, the reviewer has said that film is a treat for everyone who enjoys watching war dramas.

Giving the film 4 stars, Rachit Gupta in his review for Times Of India has said that Kesari is a powerful film owing to its high emotional quotient and shock value. The film critic also praised the intelligent writing of Anurag Singh and said that the last time Bollywood portrayed a fierce and awe-inspiring Sardar was in Gadar. Applauding Akshay Kumar’s performance, Rachit Gupta has said that this is how cinematic heroes should be and Akshay Kumar does complete justice to the role of Ishar Singh. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra, who plays Akshay Kumar’s love interest, has a small but impactful role and her sequences with Akshay are heart-melting.

