Bollywood beauty, Parineeti Chopra shares her first look from the upcoming Indian period war drama, Kesari. The film which is helmed by Anurag Singh and bankrolled by Karan Joahr, stars 2.0 actor Akshay Kumar in the lead. After seeing Parineeti in a Punajbi Kudi avatar, fans are curious to know the details about her character in the film which will hit the theatres on March 21, next year.

And the first look of the leading lady of much-anticipated film, Kesari starring Parineeti Chopra is out. The lady who will bve seen as essaying the role of female lead, took to her official Twitter handle to share her look with Akshay Kumar from the film, Kesari which will hit the theatres next year. The stunning diba of B-Town in her post thanked Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Anurag Singh for allowing her to be a part an epic experience.

Parineeti Chopra who was last seen in Namastey England starring Arjun Kapoor, looks beautiful in a Punjabi woman avatar. With her head covered with blue dupatta, Chopra’s look from the film has simply made us curious to know about her character in the movie. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar looks extremely different with a turban on his head. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of Havildar Ishar Singh who participated in the Battle of Saragarhi in order to earn the respect of his estranged daughter. The battle was fought by 21 Sikh agianst 10,000 Afghans.

Take a look at the still shred by Parineeti Chopra on her official Twitter handle today i.e. December 17:

Anytime I watched a war movie, it was the love story of those brave men that kept me going..so proud to be a part of this epic experience!!! Thank you Akshay sir, Kjo & Anurag sir for allowing me to be a part of your vision. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VTkzFwPA7c — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2018

Talking about the film, the Indian period war drama is helmed by Anurag Singh and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios. Kesari went on floor in January and the it has finally wrapped up, according to the tweet shared by Akshay Kumar. The much-awaited film will hit the theatres on March 21, next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More