One of the most awaited movies of the year, Kesari has finally arrived in theatres and the film has been getting mixed reactions. Certain critics have expressed disappointment over Parineeti Chopra's limited role in Anurag Singh's Kesari. The ishaqaade girl seems to be unaffected with all such views and says she does not calculate her screen time.

Superstar Akshay Kumar’s period drama film Kesari has hit the silver screens and has become the biggest opening film of 2019 with a staggering box office collection of Rs. 21.50 crore. It has beaten the records of the films like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy that earned Rs. 19.50 on its day 1 and Indra Kumar’s multi-starrer Total Dhamaal that collected Rs. 16.50 on its first day of the release. The film has been attracting the audience to catch it in theatres, while the critics have been forming mixed reactions over the performance of the film. Certain critics shew their disappointment over Parineeti Chopra’s limited screen time in the war-drama film.

Namaste London fame Parineeti Chopra, though, appears to be completely unaffected by such opinions. Instead, she says that her collaboration with Akshay Kumar in Kesari is special. She took to her twitter handle to express her gratitude to Kesari’s team. She wrote, she is very thankful to people who are messaging her for Kesari. She added, Kesari was the film where she did not calculate her screen time. She just wanted to be a part of the film. The action film Kesari is special to her, she quoted.

To everyone who is messaging me, thankyouu for the love!! 😍 Kesari was a film where I did not calculate my screen time – I just wanted to be a part of it!!! Thankyou @karanjohar @SinghAnurag79 & @akshaykumar for having me in the team!! ❤️😍This one is special ❤️ #Kesari — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 22, 2019

Kesari is co-written and directed by Anurag Singh. The director is mainly known for his Punjabi language films like Jatt and Juliet series, Disco Singh and Super Singh starring Diljit Dosanjh were commercially very successful.

Akshay Kumar’swar-drama film Kesari is produced under Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios. The film is based on the battle of Saragrahi, military combat between 21 soldiers of the Sikh Regiment of the British Army and invaders from Afghanistan.

The songs have been on the tongues of people before its release. Ve Maahi is the song in which the superstar Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra can be seen having romance. Parineeti Chopra is playing the minor role of the deceased wife of Khiladi Kumar’s character.

Kesari can be a major set back to Parineeti’s career as she had not given any super hit for a long time. On the film front, Jabariya Jodi starring Siddharth Malhotra and Sandeep Aur Pniky Faraar featuring Arjun Kapoor are next films of the bubbly actress Parineeti Chopra.

