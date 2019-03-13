Kesari actor Parineeti Chopra recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a sneak peek from the film Kesari, which will hit the silver screens on March 21, 2019. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Have a look at the picture

Director Anurag Singh who has rewarded the industry with films like Jatt & Juliet, Super Singh is again up with a new incredible film Kesari that narrates the story of Havildar Ishar Singh, who participated in the Battle of Saragarhi. Some time back, the trailer of the film was launched and it created a lot of buzz in the industry because of its interesting storyline with an outstanding performance of Akshay Kumar. The film is a love story which is woven nicely into a battle. Recently, the lead actor of the film Parineet Chopra took to her official Instagram handle to share another sneak peek from the film, showcasing the love riddle between Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. In the picture, both of them are looking adorable dressed in Punjabi attires. Akshay Kumar is dressed in a purple kurta meanwhile, the female lead Parineeti is looking desi dressed in a magenta suit with blue dupatta.

There are a lot of videos circulated on the Internet revealing the various glimpse of the demanding journey, Akshay went through for the film. He revealed in an Interview that the best time that he has spent during the shoot was doing the action scenes. He further said that to recreate the battle that already took place in 1897 was itself a bigger task. The film is based on the battle of Saragarhi which features the courage stories of 21 soldiers who confronted 10000 invaders. Not only this, but the film also salutes the inner strength and never give up attitude of Sikhs. The film will hit the silver screens on March 21, 2019, and is among the highly anticipated films of the year.

