Kesari poster: Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle to wish happy Republic day to his followers by sharing the new poster of his upcoming movie Kesari helmed by Anurag Singh and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios.

te: After giving back to back hits in 2018, Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain his huge fan following by essaying the role of Havildar Ishar Singh who participated in the Battle of Saragarhi in order to yearn the respect of his estranged daughter. The much-anticipated film is helmed by Jatt & Juliet fame director Anurag Singh. Kesari is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios. Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Indian period war drama will hit the theatres worldwide on March 21, this year.

On the 70th Republic Day, Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle to share the new poster of his upcoming movie Kesari. With a caption of paying respect to the Indian men who have been fighting for the country for years, Kumar shared the picture of 21 Sikhs who fought against 10000 invaders 122 years ago. Well, within an hour of its upload on photo-sharing app, the poster which was posted today i.e. January 26, has garnered over 544k likes on social media.

Apart from Kesari, Akshay Kumar will star in Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal starring Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kulhari, Sanjay Kapoor and Sharman Joshi. Well, he will also reunite with Kareena Kapoor Khan after decades for Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good News and Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4 which too is a star-studded film, likely to hit the theatres by the end of this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More