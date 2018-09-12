Kesari poster first look: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari which is an Indian period drama poster first look have been revealed by celebrated Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar who is also the producer of the film. Kesari will hit cinema halls on March 21, 2019.

Kesari poster first look: Celebrated Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film as producer starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. Kesari is an Indian period drama film which has been co-produced by Isha Ambani and Twinkle Khanna. Kesari will narrate the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who participated in the Battle of Saragarhi took place in 1897. During the Battle of Saragarhi, an army of 21 Sikhs had fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. The film is scheduled to release on March 21, 2019. The photography for the film had commenced in January this year.

Akshay Kumar will be playing the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, while Parineeti Chopra will be portrayed as Eesha who was Ishar Singh’s daughter. Talking about the other cast of the film, B-town actor Mir Sarwar will play the role of Khan Masud, Ashwath Bhatt as Gul Badshah Khan

and Mohit Raina as Sepoy Buta Singh.

Mark the date: 21 March 2019… Akshay Kumar… First look posters of #Kesari. pic.twitter.com/LkZjsQFkMq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2018

Releasing the Kesari poster first look on his Twitter wall, Akshay Kumar said, “On Saragarhi Day, here’s the first look of KESARI – Our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi! “Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari … Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari … Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.”

On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI – our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi!

“Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari…Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari… Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.” pic.twitter.com/3ATnT55889 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2018

Kesari first look poster looks appealing, touching and emotional at the same time. The photography done in the poster depicts the courage and innocence of the Kesari army.

