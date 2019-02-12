Bollywood is going to treat the audience with the best quality of storylines this year. Another addition to the list is Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Kesari which is going to be an interesting period-cum action-drama starring Kareena Kapoor Khan too. Akshay Kumar has dropped two intense looks from the movie and it is worth a watch! Take a look

Bollywood’s energy bundle Akshay Kumar is going to treat his fans with a period-cum action-drama Kesari very soon. The movie will be based on the Battle of Saragardi and will also have a touch of comedy in it. One of the additional bonus for fans is that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be starring opposite him and we will get to see this sizzling couple after a long time.

Akshay Kumar is known to come with something new always and this time too, he will be portraying the role of Havildar Isher Singh from the Battle of Saragardi. Well, the actor has not kept it a secret anymore and shared glimpses of his movie on his social media account. Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram account to share two intense looks from the movie and audience are amazed.

One of the posters shows Akshay Kumar standing and facing a big crowd of Afghan soldiers. He can be seen posing with a sword in his hands, facing the light. Akshay Kumar captioned his post saying that they will be showcasing the bravest battle of history ever fought.

Here’s the first poster!

The second poster was shared by Akshay Kumar right after that. The photo is a close-up look of his intense look in which he can be seen donning a huge orange turban and looking right in the eye of the camera. Like the first photo, Akshay Kumar is holding the sword in hands and posing with it. Take a look!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLe5sBj7ykM

