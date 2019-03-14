Kesari promo: Akshay Kumar has shared a scene from his upcoming movie Kesari, before the release of the film on Instagram. In the caption, he has asked the fans to pre-book their tickets. Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi 1897 where 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 invaders to defend their honour.

Kesari promo: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated movie Kesari is all set to hit the silver screens. The star-cast is making sure to create curiosity among the fans. From sharing the photographs from the shooting sets to the glimpses from the movie, Akshay Kumar has made sure to update his fans with each and every detail on Instagram. Much before the release, Akshay Kumar has shared a scene which is unmissable on the Internet today. In the caption, Akshay Kumar has asked the fans to pre-book their tickets in advance. The link has been shared in the bio of the actor. Soon after the post, the comments section was bombarded with compliments and praises. Till now, this post has received 88,595 views.

This is not the first time that Akshay Kumar has shared a video from Kesari. Time and again, he is teasing the fans with new scenes from the movie which will force you to pre-book the tickets.

Kesari is a period drama film starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra which will release on March 21. Recently, Akshay Kumar shared the making of the film. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Johar, Sunir Kheterpal, Apoorva Mehta the movie is based on the Battle fo Saragarhi 1897.

In the video, Akshay is returning in the action film after a long time. Akshay Kumar said that he had one of the best times during the action sequences for Kesari because they were purely raw. It was completely out of the world. The premise of the film, swells his chest with pride.

Explaining the plot fo the movie, Akshay Kumar said Kesari is based on the epic battle of Saragarhi which was one of the heroic battles witnessed of Indian history. It is the story of 21 Sikh soldiers who fought against 10,000 invaders to defend their honour. The film also talks about the courageous attitude of the Sikhs.

