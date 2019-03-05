Kesari song Ajj Singh Garjega: Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is one of the much-anticipated movies of this year. Taking to his official Instagram handle Akshay shared the news of his second single Ajj Singh Garjega which has been crooned by famous Punjabi singer Jazzy B, the song in a span of just a few hours has garnered 150k plus views a the count seems unstoppable.

The song in a span of just a few minutes has garnered 150k views and the count seems unstoppable. Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of his second single from the film Kesari and his fans can’t stop gushing over the amazing lyrics, and the song! Take a look at the song here:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle this morning to share the first poster from his cop drama film Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty the film promises to be action-packed, masala entertainment!

Take a look at the posters here:

Akshay will also be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in good News after a very long time.

See photos of Kareena and Akshay Kumar here:

