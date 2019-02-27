Kesari's movie's latest song titled Sanu Kehndi has been released. In the song, Akshay Kumar can be seen dancing with his pals on the Punjabi music. Recently, the trailer of the movie was released which had garnered for over 20 million views in 24 hours.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated movie Kesari latest song titled Sanu Kehndi has been released on social media. In the song, Akshay Kumar can be seen swinging with his pals on the Punjabi music. Recently, the trailer of the movie was released which had received for over 20 million views in 24 hours. The film is based on the historic battle of Saragarhi of 1897 in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan)/. It is distinct 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment) of British India.The battle was fought against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen.

The British Government had conferred the highest battle honour of ‘Indian Order of Merit Grade II’ to the martyred soldiers.Written on several books, including in one documentation by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, directed by Anurag Singh, the movie stars Akshay as Ishar Singh and Parineeti Chopra. In the song, Akshay Kumar can be seen in a turban and beard.

Two other Bollywood films, Battle of Saragarhi starring Randeep Hooda and Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar: The Battle of Saragarhi, are also in the pipeline. Ajay Devgn’s project was announced in 2016.

