Kesari song Teri Mitti: After Sanu Kehndi and Ajj Singh Garjega the fourth track of the blockbuster film Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra is finally out! The song Teri Mitti has been crooned by B Praak, lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir and music has been given by Arko.

Kesari song Teri Mitti: This Holi weekend, filmmaker Anurag Singh is going to bring the incredible story of the Battle of Saragarhi on screens where Akshay Kumar portrays the role of Hawaldar Ishar Singh who led the contingent of 21 Sikhs and fought with 10,000 Afghan soldiers. The movie has already created a buzz among the fans and is expected to be a blockbuster film at the box office!

Recently, the makers took to their official Instagram handle to share the latest song of their movie Kesari- Teri Mitti. Even Akshay Kumar shared the poster with a beautiful caption- Teri mitti mein mil jaawaan, gul ban ke main khil jaawaan. The song has been crooned by B Praak, lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir and music has been given by Arko. The song in a span of just a few seconds has garnered thousands of views on YouTube and the comments section is already brimming with compliments for this hit number. Take a look:

Watch full song here:

The song Teri Mitti marks as the fourth song after Sanu Kehndi, Koka and Ajj Singh Garjega. The movie Kesari also features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role who will be seen supporting Akshay Kumar in the movie. Most of the songs of the movie has crossed 10 million views on Youtube and is still trending on Youtube!

Watch Kesari Movie songs here:

