Kesari trailer: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Kesari trailer has been released. Based on the true story of the Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikhs fought fearlessly against 10,000 Afghans in 1897, the film stars Parineeti Chopra opposite to Akshay Kumar. In the movie, Akshay Kumar so essaying the role of an inspiring fearless Havildar Ishar Singh. Rustom actor shared the trailer on his Twitter account on Thursday morning. Earlier this month, the teaser of the film was released in two parts. Akshay Kumar shared the gilmpses of his movie. In the Twitter post, he mentioned that it’s an unbelievable true story.

Coming back to the trailer, going by the power-packed performance of Akshay Kumar, this movie semeed to be a promising one, undoubtedly, the expectations are high from this period drama film. From the battle sequences to executing the Sikh war era, director Anurag Singh had left no stone turned in giving the perfect sight of the war.

We bring you some of the momentary scenes from the movie which you can’t miss on the Internet today. Check out the pictures here:



Speaking about the film, Akshay Kumar had earlier said in an interview to a leading daily said he hated prosthetics, wigs, however, Kesari is quite demanding. On the work front, Akshay Kumar in 2019 he will be featured in films like Good News, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. While Parineeti will be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi.

