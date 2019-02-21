Kesari Trailer: Akshay Kumar's film Kesari's trailer has just now released and it has created a lot of buzzes around. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar. The film is among the highly anticipated films and features Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The filmmakers have already released many posters in order to create a lot of curiosity among the fans. Check the trailer here

Indian War drama film Kesari is one of the highly anticipated films that features Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The movie is directed by Anurag Singh and it narrates the story of Battle of Saragarhi. The battle in which, 21 Sikhs fought against approximately 10,000 Afghanis in the year 1897. The story is of Havildar Ishar Singh who participated in the battle. The movie is likely to hit the silver screens on March 21, 2019. It is said that after movie Brothers in 2015, Akshay Kumar has once again joined hands with the powerful producer Karan Johar for this film, which will hit the theatres this Holi. For those, who don’t know about the battle, it is one of the most important battles in the books of the history written at the time of Pre-Independent India.

In the movie, Akshay Kumar portrays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, who headed the unit of 21 soldiers. They all were placed in Saragarhi, which is now a part of Pakistan. It is said that 10, 000 Afghan people attacked the Sikh’s post and when Indian people raised their voices for help, British headquarters said that their forces will take some time to reach the location. The tiny unit of 21 Sikh soldiers decided to fight back and attacked back in order to rescue themselves. It is also said that the last man who survived was Sepoy Gurmukh Singh but later he also got killed and uttered their auspicious say: Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal. Unfortunately, the Afghan soldiers might have taken off the fort, but the Sikh soldiers somehow managed to delay until the level that the British army came and took their fort back. It is said that the movie will be a blockbuster as the feeling patriotism can be very well felt from the trailer itself.

Courage. Bravery. Valour. Fearlessness… #KesariTrailer encompasses all this and more… High on patriotism… @akshaykumar is all set to immortalise his character… Visually stunning… Expectations from #Kesari are now enormous. #KesariTrailerTomorrow pic.twitter.com/JXaameKFqJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2019

Trailer out tomorrow… New poster of #Kesari… Stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra… Directed by Anurag Singh… 21 March 2019 release. #KesariTrailerTomorrow pic.twitter.com/l1MkoAxzzK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2019

