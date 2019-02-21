Kesari trailer: Starring Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, the trailer of movie Kesari is finally out. Creating enough buff for the film’s historic storyline, the makers already increased the anticipation in the audience and now that it is out, people can’t stop giving reactions to it.
Helmed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by Karan Johar, the movie will showcase a very interesting period drama that will take you to another world. With a high dose of patriotism, the movie will tell you about a big brave war that took place which made 21 Sikh soldiers sacrifice their lives. These soldiers belonged to the British Indian Army and they lost their lives combating Afghan tribesman in the year 1897.
A war between 10,000 invaders and 21 Sikh Soldiers is surely going to give you patriotic vibes. With the superb picturization and cinematography, the movie is set to break all records on the box-office. The powerful dialogues are delivered in the most intense way by Akshay Kumar which will make you stand up and clap your best. Well, here’s what Twitterati has to say about it!
Leave a Reply