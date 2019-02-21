Kesari trailer: Akshay Kumar Parineeti Chopra starrer movie Kesari's official trailer is finally out. With a hint comedy, the movie showcases a brave war fought in past and it is enough to give to goosebumps. The teaser of the movie was quite appreciated but here's what the Twitterati feels about its trailer! The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on March 21, 2019.

Kesari trailer: Starring Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, the trailer of movie Kesari is finally out. Creating enough buff for the film’s historic storyline, the makers already increased the anticipation in the audience and now that it is out, people can’t stop giving reactions to it.

Helmed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by Karan Johar, the movie will showcase a very interesting period drama that will take you to another world. With a high dose of patriotism, the movie will tell you about a big brave war that took place which made 21 Sikh soldiers sacrifice their lives. These soldiers belonged to the British Indian Army and they lost their lives combating Afghan tribesman in the year 1897.

A war between 10,000 invaders and 21 Sikh Soldiers is surely going to give you patriotic vibes. With the superb picturization and cinematography, the movie is set to break all records on the box-office. The powerful dialogues are delivered in the most intense way by Akshay Kumar which will make you stand up and clap your best. Well, here’s what Twitterati has to say about it!

A Still from #KesariTrailer Epic Blockbuster for sure pic.twitter.com/1qfLMhVZoD — AMIT KE$ARI🚩🇮🇳 (@khiladiakshay09) February 21, 2019

#KesariTrailer @akshaykumar sir finally you will get your first 200cr movie dream comes true 🤟🏻North power will rule this time — Awaरा 💫 (@beingsk24) February 21, 2019

