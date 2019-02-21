Kesari trailer memes: Kesari trailer starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra that was released today has inspired hilarious memes on social media. Helmed by Anurag Singh and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Kesari is slated to hit the theatrical screens on the Holi weekend, i.e March 21.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to be back to the big screen with his next release Kesari. Inspired by the battle of saragarhi, the trailer of the film released today and it is making a buzz for all the right reasons. As the film continues to impress the film critics, Bollywood celebrities and audience alike, the powerful and captivating dialogues from Kesari trailer have inspired a series of memes on social media.

Two dialogues that have particularly captured the attention of all are ‘Chal Jhoota’ and ‘Baahar 10 hazaar log hain aur hum 21’ that have inspired memes for all those in a relationship, students and even those affected by demonetisation.

Have a look at some of the rib-tickling memes here:

When bhandara is about to start in temple#KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/9ieRcFAHFs — Shriya (@memeswalichhori) February 21, 2019

When someone Tells " apana time ayega " Me:- #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/DCePdaSu0g — aditya yadav (@digitaladitya) February 21, 2019

When someone Tells " 12th K Baad Mazze Hi Mazze Hai. Me:- #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/4QBW5jA3uN — Pratik Sharma (@mr_sharmaji9) February 21, 2019

When he says you're the only girl I talk to…. Me :-🤨#KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/cTU52FPHCm — ANJALI (@sanskari_1) February 21, 2019

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra in a prominent role. In the film, Akshay Kumar essays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, a fearless Sikh soldier faces 10,000 Afghan soldiers on the battlefield along with 20 other Sikh men. An intriguing story about Indian history, catchy dialogues and powerful performances by the cast, the film is no less than a potential blockbuster. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 21.

After Kesari, Akshay Kumar will be seen in films like Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Sooryavanshi. Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, has been roped in for films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Jabariya Jodi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More