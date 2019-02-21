Kesari trailer: It is being anticipated that the movie Kesari which is based on period war drama will earn around Rs 50 crores at the opening weekend. The movie is based on the battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen in 1897.

Kesari trailer: Post 2.0 and Padman, Akshay Kumar starrer to earn Rs 40 crores on Holi weekend

Kesari trailer: After releasing back to back posters of the movie Kesari, Akshay Kumar is back again with another poster revealing the trailer release of his patriotic film today. The movie Kesari is based on the battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen in 1897. The movie Kesari will also star Parineeti Chopra and Vansh Bhardwaj in pivotal roles.

In comparison to his earlier movie releases – 2.0, Padman and Gold, it is being anticipated that his latest movie Kesari might cross Rs 50 crores on the opening weekend. In comparison, PadMan had earnred around Rs 50 crores at the opening weekend whereas Rajnikanth starrer 2.0 earned Rs 200 crores in the opening weekend and in the process earnred the title of Highest grossing Tamil film ever.

Watch Kesari trailer here:

Akshay Kumar will play the role of Military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers named Havildar Ishar Singh. Moreover, to honour the death of the soldiers, Sikhs celebrate Saragarhi Day on September 12 every year.

Akshay Kumar will have one busy year ahead of him with back to back 5 movies lined up. He will be seen in Mission MAngal, Good News, Housefull 4, and Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi. In his 27 year long acting carer he has been honored with 47 awards still now among which he has 10 stardust awards, 1 National Award, 2 Filmfare awards, 1 Dadasaheb Phalke award, and many other awards.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FL0-hI02Ns

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More