Kesari trailer release: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari is all set to hit the silver screens on March 21, 2019. Taking to his official Instagram handle Akshay Kumar shared another poster from his upcoming movie Kesari where he is posing along with his fellow Sikh soldiers with a rifle in hand. Take a look at their latest poster here.

Kesari trailer release: A few minutes back the makers of the film Kesari released their new poster in which they have announced their trailer release date! The period war drama film has a high dose of patriotism and showcases the sacrifice of 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian army who gave their life fighting Afghan tribesman in 1897. Looking at the fact that a few days back our nation was struck by one devasting terror attack- Pulwama Terror attack the makers are releasing their trailer to honour the courage of our Indian soldiers.

Talking about their latest poster, Akshay Kumar is standing with fellow soldiers holding a rifle in hand. He has captioned his post as The untold story of the bravest battle ever fought begins to unravel tomorrow. The post in a few minutes has garnered 200k plus likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for him perfectionism!

Take a look at his poster here:

A few days back Akshay Kumar donated Rs 5 crores to help the families of the 44 martyred CRPF jawans. He tweeted- Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on the CRPOF jawans. May God give peace to their souls and strength to their grieving families.

The movie Kesari is set to release on March 21, 2019. The movie has been helmed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by Karan Johar. https://www.instagram.com/p/Btx0dVinubU/

