Kesari trailer review: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all to hit the theatrical screens with his next release Kesari. Scheduled to release on Holi weekend, Kesari is inspired by the battle of saragarhi that took place in 1897. In the film, Parineeti Chopra is sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar for the first time.

The wait for the much-anticipated trailer of Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra is over. Inspired by the 1897 battle of Saragarhi, the film has been making all the right buzz ever since the first look of the film has been released. Helmed by Anurag Singh and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on March 21, 2019. In the run-up to the trailer release, the makers of the film amped up the excitement level by unveiling glimpses of Kesari along with some impressive posters and it seems all worth it.

Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh looks striking as a brave Sikh soldier as he along with his army of 21 Sikhs put up a tough fight against 10, 000 Afghans. The battle scenes have been shot beautifully and the trailer manages to keep the audience hooked throughout. While Parineeti’s role is limited, she lights up the screen with her desi avatar. With the emotions, patriotism and bravery running deep in Kesari trailer along with impressive performances by the star-cast, the film promises to be a potential blockbuster.

Have a look at the trailer of Kesari here:

Releasing on the Holi weekend, the film will clash with Vasan Bala’s film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan at the box office on March 21. However, looking at the hype around Kesari, the film is unlikely to pose any threat at the ticket counters.

Post Kesari, Akshay Kumar will be seen in upcoming films like Mission Mangal, Good News, Housefull 4 and Sooyavanshi. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Jabariya Jodi.

