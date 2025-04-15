Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Though never publicly feuding, tensions between the two singers have surfaced through cryptic posts and industry connections. Kesha’s recent action only amplified speculation about her stance on Perry’s choices, especially involving Dr. Luke.

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha has thrown a subtle yet ‘iconic’ jab at her enemy Katy Perry.


Singer Kesha recently appeared to shade fellow pop star Katy Perry, following widespread criticism of Perry’s brief space journey with Blue Origin.

The jab came through a cheeky photo posted by Kesha, showing her sipping a Wendy’s milkshake with a knowing smile—shortly after the fast-food brand trolled Katy online.

Katy Perry Mocked After 11-Minute Blue Origin Flight

Katy, 40, participated in an all-female space expedition organized by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. The crew included Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, and Kerianne Flynn. Despite the mission’s symbolism, public reaction was far from supportive.

Wendy’s, known for its savage social media comebacks, responded to a Pop Crave post about Katy’s return from space by saying: “Can we send her back?” The fast-food chain continued to roast the singer, referencing her hit song with the caption, “I kissed the ground and I liked it.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kesha Adds Fuel to the Fire With Her Wendy’s Post

Amid the online drama, Kesha shared a snapshot of herself with a Wendy’s beverage, seemingly adding her voice to the backlash. Fans were quick to interpret the post as a playful yet pointed jab at Katy.

This subtle dig comes in light of Kesha’s controversial history with music producer Dr. Luke, who was recently involved in Katy’s comeback album 143.

Kesha had earlier accused Dr. Luke of sexual and physical abuse—a case that concluded with a settlement in 2023. Katy’s renewed collaboration with the producer reignited criticism and drew a cryptic “lol” tweet from Kesha at the time.

Internet Divided Over Katy’s Space Trip

While some defended the symbolic nature of the space mission, others found it tone-deaf. Emily Ratajkowski criticized the venture, calling it “end time s**t” and expressing her disgust.

Adding to the theatrics, Katy was seen kissing the ground after landing back in Texas. She also revealed that she took a daisy into space as a tribute to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, expressing, “I have so much love for my daughter.”

Kesha vs Katy Perry: A History of Subtle Shade

Though never publicly feuding, tensions between the two singers have surfaced through cryptic posts and industry connections. Kesha’s recent action only amplified speculation about her stance on Perry’s choices, especially involving Dr. Luke.

With social media abuzz and brands like Wendy’s joining the fray, the Kesha vs. Katy Perry drama continues to spark headlines and online debate.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Abhijeet Bhattacharya Blaming Him For Overusing Technology: Okay To Blame Me For Everything 

Filed under

Blue Origin Space Flight Katy Perry Kesha

newsx

Labourer To Millionaire: Bihar Man Wins Rs 1.5 Crore On Cricket Betting App
newsx

The One Shot Kane Williamson Wants To Steal From Virat Kohli – Revealed!
Kesha has thrown a subtle

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-...
newsx

Wankhede Stadium To Honor Rohit Sharma: MCA Approves Stand In Indian Captain’s Name
Nag Ashwin and a still fr

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar...
Melinda French Gates has

‘What Keeps Me Up Are Young Children Dying: Melinda Gates Warns Against US Cuts to...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Labourer To Millionaire: Bihar Man Wins Rs 1.5 Crore On Cricket Betting App

Labourer To Millionaire: Bihar Man Wins Rs 1.5 Crore On Cricket Betting App

The One Shot Kane Williamson Wants To Steal From Virat Kohli – Revealed!

The One Shot Kane Williamson Wants To Steal From Virat Kohli – Revealed!

Wankhede Stadium To Honor Rohit Sharma: MCA Approves Stand In Indian Captain’s Name

Wankhede Stadium To Honor Rohit Sharma: MCA Approves Stand In Indian Captain’s Name

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar Movie: I Dropped The Idea

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar...

‘What Keeps Me Up Are Young Children Dying: Melinda Gates Warns Against US Cuts to Global Health Programs

‘What Keeps Me Up Are Young Children Dying: Melinda Gates Warns Against US Cuts to...

Entertainment

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar Movie: I Dropped The Idea

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Abhijeet Bhattacharya Blaming Him For Overusing Technology: Okay To Blame Me For Everything

AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Abhijeet Bhattacharya Blaming Him For Overusing Technology: Okay To Blame

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send Her Back?’

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?