Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha has thrown a subtle yet ‘iconic’ jab at her enemy Katy Perry.

Singer Kesha recently appeared to shade fellow pop star Katy Perry, following widespread criticism of Perry’s brief space journey with Blue Origin.

The jab came through a cheeky photo posted by Kesha, showing her sipping a Wendy’s milkshake with a knowing smile—shortly after the fast-food brand trolled Katy online.

Katy Perry Mocked After 11-Minute Blue Origin Flight

Katy, 40, participated in an all-female space expedition organized by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. The crew included Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, and Kerianne Flynn. Despite the mission’s symbolism, public reaction was far from supportive.

Wendy’s, known for its savage social media comebacks, responded to a Pop Crave post about Katy’s return from space by saying: “Can we send her back?” The fast-food chain continued to roast the singer, referencing her hit song with the caption, “I kissed the ground and I liked it.”

Kesha Adds Fuel to the Fire With Her Wendy’s Post

Amid the online drama, Kesha shared a snapshot of herself with a Wendy’s beverage, seemingly adding her voice to the backlash. Fans were quick to interpret the post as a playful yet pointed jab at Katy.

This subtle dig comes in light of Kesha’s controversial history with music producer Dr. Luke, who was recently involved in Katy’s comeback album 143.

Kesha had earlier accused Dr. Luke of sexual and physical abuse—a case that concluded with a settlement in 2023. Katy’s renewed collaboration with the producer reignited criticism and drew a cryptic “lol” tweet from Kesha at the time.

Kesha enjoying Wendy’s in new photo. pic.twitter.com/vR65PgRwWx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2025

Wendy’s reacts to Katy Perry returning from space following the Blue Origin launch: “Can we send her back” pic.twitter.com/vwgFJaAc9s — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2025

Internet Divided Over Katy’s Space Trip

While some defended the symbolic nature of the space mission, others found it tone-deaf. Emily Ratajkowski criticized the venture, calling it “end time s**t” and expressing her disgust.

Adding to the theatrics, Katy was seen kissing the ground after landing back in Texas. She also revealed that she took a daisy into space as a tribute to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, expressing, “I have so much love for my daughter.”

Kesha vs Katy Perry: A History of Subtle Shade

Though never publicly feuding, tensions between the two singers have surfaced through cryptic posts and industry connections. Kesha’s recent action only amplified speculation about her stance on Perry’s choices, especially involving Dr. Luke.

With social media abuzz and brands like Wendy’s joining the fray, the Kesha vs. Katy Perry drama continues to spark headlines and online debate.