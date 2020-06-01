Kesi Hain Yariyaan actor Parth Samthan have recently gone back to his hometown after the flight resumes, he travelled back to Hyderabad. He has shared a video from his hometown where he was enjoying the first rain of the monsoon.

Kesi Hain Yariyaan actor Parth Samthan have recently gone back to his hometown after the flight resumes, he travelled back to Hyderabad. Earlier he shared how difficult it is to travel back home via flight amid lockdown as there were so many rules made for travelling. Parth has shared many things in the lockdown that took him to the memory lane and also it was to entertain his crazy fans. Now, he has shared a video from his hometown where he was enjoying the first rain of the monsoon.

He looks so dazzling in the video as he was soaked in the rainwater and was looking so sexy that makes his female fans super crazy for him. He was standing in his balcony and listening to the voice of the rain and with the closed eyes he was rotating the camera. He also captions the video as the voice of the first rain, which makes the video more understandable. Parth Samthan missed no chance to keep his fans entertain, he has shared many photos from beaches, pool party in Hyderabad and also some crazy TikTok videos with his ex-costar Niti Taylor from Kesi Hain Yaariyan.

Parth Samthan was last working on Ekta Kapoor’s show and the remake of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, he acted opposite to Erica Fernandes. They both were really appreciated by the audience and loved by their fans as a couple. The chemistry was so phenomenal that the fans are eagerly waiting for the show to get resumed.

