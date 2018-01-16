Veteran Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, who earlier came into negative limelight after more than a dozen people accused him of sexual misconduct, has now come under fire for passing racial remarks against the black security guards who worked with him on the set of popular TV show House of Cards.

The owner of a security company named VIP Protective Services has accused Hollywood veteran Kevin Spacey of racism claiming that the actor refused to shake hands with his black employees while on the set of popular TV show House of Cards in 2012. Earlier, Spacey, who played the role of Francis Underwood in the entertainer, was fired by Netflix after allegations of sexual misconduct on the set of the popular political drama emerged against him. The actor is yet to reply to the recent claims against him.

According to a leading daily, Earl Blue, the owner of the security company, was hired by Knight Takes King Productions to manage on-set security during filming of the first season of the show in 2012. He says Spacey refused to acknowledge the black team members and even made racial slurs. He claims that a group of black security guards were watching the show’s trailer back then when he heard Spacey telling his personal security manager that he “don’t want” them to watch it. Not just that, when Blue raised concerns with set managers about Spacey, he was told: “That’s just the way he is; we’ve got to keep him happy”.

This didn’t end here, as the owner further claimed that the producers didn’t renew his $1.1 million contract after he raised voice against Spacey. He is now planning to sue the actor and said: “I was a tremendous fan of the man (Spacey), but now I am disgusted by him”. While describing Spacey as a “racist man,” the owner added: “I sat on it for four years because I believe in confidentiality but when it comes to the point where people are being harmed, enough is enough. I realized he was getting worse and worse”.

Spacey, 58, was earlier accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen people including actor Anthony Rapp, author Ari Behn, filmmaker Tony Montana and eight others who worked on House of Cards. Besides House of Cards, Spacey has also been ousted from author Gore Vidal’s biopic titled Gore and filmmaker Ridley Scott’s biographical film named All the Money in the World.