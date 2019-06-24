KGF actor Yash recently shared an adorable post and revealed the name of his daughter Arya Yash. Yash along with his wife Radhika waited for a long time to give a perfect name to their daughter and finally, the couple announced her name on Instagram with a cute caption. Take a look at the pictures:

KGF star Yash is not just professionally sound, he is also particular about his family. The actor welcomed a new member in his family six months back and recently shared a cute picture of her daughter and shared her name with his fans. Yash along with his wife Radhika waited for a long time and researched a lot for their daughter’s name. Finally, the duo has now announced the name of their daughter Arya Yash.

With a cute caption and several videos from the Namkaran ceremony, the couple looked very excited for their daughter’s ceremony. On the work front, the actor’s film KGF received a lot of praises and love from the fans as well as critics. Moreover, Yash’s fans are now eagerly waiting for the second chapter of the film.

Yash is currently busy shooting for KGF sequel and it is expected that the second instalment will feature a double dose of action. Talking about the first series, Yash shared the screens with Srinidhi Shetty in main roles which were helmed by Prashanth Neel.

Reports reveal that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon might also appear in the second instalment, however, no official announcement is made it now. Yash began with his acting career by appearing in Jambada Hudugi in 2007. Post to which the actor continued to appear in hit films like – Kirataka, Drama, Googly, Raja Huli and Masterpiece. Yash is counted amongst the highest paid actors of the south industry and also has a massive fan base.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App