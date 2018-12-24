KGF box office collection: The Rocky character has become a big name in the film industry as portrayed by Yash in KGF. The movie KGF was released in total 2460 screens all over India. The movie has bagged Rs 38 crore approximately. KGF has received good public and critics reviews. The movie is set to continue well on the box office with an increasing interest in Rocky's character.

The big budget KGF starrer Yash has surpassed its expectation on Box Office collections. KGF movie is been released around 2460 screens all over India and has managed a positive impact at the box office. The film was released on Friday along with other multi-star cast films like SRK’s Zero the movie has managed to get a total collection of Rs 38 crore approximately. KGF movie stands for Kolar Gold Fields in the fill abbreviation. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

The movie KGF earned approximately Rs 18.1 crore on its opening day and Rs 19.20 crore on the second day of its release. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the production banner of Hombale Films. The film stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The competition form big Bollywood films have hampered the box office collections of the movie. Despite tough competition from movies in other languages like Zero (Hindi), Maari 2 and Seethakaathi (Tamil), the Kannada film has been well received by the audience as well as critics.

The director of KGF Prashant Neel has directed a big fun ride for the indie creed film. The movie depicts a struggle of a Goldmine worker who rebels the system with his own sensibilities. The movie is an enigmatic display of beauty and brains. The movie has been shot at various locations. KGF has been received well by the audience. The movie is a blockbuster in south India and progressing well at the Box Office.

#KGF Fri ₹ 2.10 cr [1500 screens]. India biz. Note: HINDI version… Performed best in Mumbai… Biz on Day 2 and Day 3 is pivotal. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2018

#KGF screen count…

Hindi: 1500

Kannada: 400

Telugu: 400

Tamil: 100

Malayalam: 60

Total: 2460 screens — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2018

