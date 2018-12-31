KGF Box office collections Day 10: Kolar gold mines movie is running well on the box office. Yash starrer KGF is close to hitting the 150 crore mark and yet to be called a milestone in Indian Cinema. The role of Rocky in KGF is convincingly played by Yash, Rocky is a don who avenges in front of the dictators of Kolar gold mines. The arrival of Simmba has put a hold on KGF's collection.

Yash starrer KGF is successfully running on Box Office with Ranveer Singh’s Simmba taking the limelight now. KGF Hindi version is all set to break the record of Rs.150 crore mark. The arrival of Simmba has stopped the collection of KGF as Simmba is doing good on collections. Kolar gold mines movie is running well on the box office. The film has collected shocking praise and money at the Box Office with Yash is slaying in his angry young man look in the movie. The KGF movie is moving towards 150 crore mark and made a big impact on Shah Rukh Khan’s movie zero.

Yash is been appreciated a lot of pulling a convincing performance in the film by critics and public. KGF is has become the highest grossing film in South Indian Industry in 2018. The role of Rocky in KGF is convincingly played by Yash, Rocky is a don who avenges in front of the dictators of Kolar gold mines.

#KGF witnesses a solid 40% growth on second Sat, but is affected [to an extent] by #Simmba wave in Mumbai circuit, where #KGF is performing best… [Week 2] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 24.45 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2018

The suppressed people in KGF are wanting a hero to step up and lead the pack to win against the oppressors. The film has collected a good amount of money at the box office and threw Shah Rukh Khan’s film zero aside.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More