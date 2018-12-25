Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 has emerged as a surprise package at the box office. Despite a stiff competition at the box office from Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero and Dhanush's Maari 2, KGF i.e Kolar Gold Fields has managed to find its audience.

Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 has emerged as a surprise package at the box office. Despite a stiff competition at the box office from Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero and Dhanush’s Maari 2, KGF i.e Kolar Gold Fields has managed to find its audience. Film critic and Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his official Twitter account yesterday and shared that in just 3 days, KGF has earned over Rs 60 crore worldwide.

In its 3 day Opening weekend, #KGF has grossed around ₹ 60+ Crs at the WW Box Office.. #KGFMonsterHit pic.twitter.com/QVkf1notuI — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 24, 2018

The Hindi version of KGF garnered Rs 2.10 crore on Day 1, Rs 3 crore on Day 2 and Rs 4.10 crore on Day 3, making it a grand total of Rs 9.20 crore in India. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade numbers on his official Twitter account. Have a look at his tweet here-

#KGF goes from strength to strength… Picks up momentum over the weekend… Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4.10 cr. Total: ₹ 9.20 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2018

Overwhelmed by the response to KGF, Kannada star Yash thanked everyone in 18 minutes Facebook Live. Needless to say, KGF is a perfect festive gift for cinema-goers. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandhur under the banner of Hombale Films. Along with Yash, Actor Srinidhi Shetty also essays a prominent role in the film.

Yash thanks Tamil audience for #KGF 's monster hit. He spoke in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and English in his 18 minute Facebook live. This is the Tamil part.#KGFMagnumHit@TheNameIsYash @VishalKOfficial pic.twitter.com/6PmUrZTxIn — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 24, 2018

