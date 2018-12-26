KGF box office collection Day 5: Kannada actor Yash has taken box office by storm with his latest release KGF: Chapter 1. Garnering over $400k at USA box office, KGF has emerged as the highest grossing Kannada film. Film critics and Trade analysts Ramesh Bala and Taran Adarsh have shared the box office report of KGF on their Twitter handles. KGF: Chapter 1 released on December 21.

With an impactful storyline, incredible performances and gripping cinematography, Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 has managed to make a mark all across India. Released on December 21, 2018, KGF is garnering praises from not just film critics but also the audience. In just 4 days, the film has managed to earn around Rs 80 crore at the box office and has been witnessing an upward trend at biz. compared to the weekend. Film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his official Twitter account to share the latest trade analytics on December 25.

Interestingly, Ramesh Bala has also revealed that KGF has grossed $400K at the USA box office making it the highest Kannada grossing film in the states. Speaking about the performance of Hindi version of KGF, Film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that KGF has received a boost in collections on Monday and it should record a higher performance due to Christmas holiday. Earning about Rs 2.10 crore on Day 1, Rs 3 crore on Day 2, Rs 4.10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 2.90 crore on Day 4, KGF has recorded a total collection of Rs 12.10 crore.

In 4 days, #KGF has grossed nearly ₹ 80 Crs at the WW Box Office.. Since Monday, there is an upswing in collections in Telugu States, TN and Kerala, compared to the weekend.. pic.twitter.com/iHEuxLdOxp — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 25, 2018

#KGF crosses $400K at the #USA Box Office.. $413,214 in 5 days.. All-Time No.1 Kannada Grosser in #USA — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 26, 2018

#KGF continues to trend very, very well… Mon is higher than Fri and similar to Sat… #Christmas holiday today should boost its biz further… Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4.10 cr, Mon 2.90 cr. Total: ₹ 12.10 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2018

Helmed by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandhur under the banner of Hombale Films, KGF stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles.

