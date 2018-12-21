KGF: Chapter 1 movie review: The much-anticipated Kannada release KGF: Chapter 1 has hit the theatrical screens this weekend. Promoted on a national scale, the film stands up to the expectations of the film critics. In the majority of reviews, what is clear is that neither fans nor film critics can hold back their excitement for the second and final chapter of the film.

Kannada film industry’s much-anticipated release K.G.F: Chapter 1 that was promoted on a national scale has finally hit the theatrical screens this weekend om December 21. Directed and penned by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale films, KGF revolves around the story of a young man who wishes to make it big in life and has made in a two-part series.

Giving the film 3.5 stars, Film critic Sunayana Suresh in her review for TOI wrote that the team of KGF have been successful in catering to the high expectations of the audience. With an interesting screenplay, impressive cinematography and a gripping climax, KGF leaves the audience spellbound at times and effectively builds up the excitement for the second part of the film.

Subha J Rao in her review for FirstPost gave the film 3 stars and noted that while the film has a solid storyline, at some point it seems like the makers of the film are trying too hard and fail to make the audience connect to the characters emotionally. However, the film certainly scores well of impressive action sequences, panoramic cinematography and soothing music.

In his review for Deccan Herald, Film critic Vivek M V gave the film 4 stars. Speaking about the direction of the film, the film critic noted that the non-linear storytelling of KGF offers a steady experience. While a lot is happening in the film, the audience at no time loses the focus. With an impressive performance in KGF, it could be the beginning of the brand Yash.

Looking at the positive reviews garnered by the first part of the film, hopes and anticipation are on an all-time high for the second part. However, the film critics are quite confident that they wouldn’t be disappointed.

