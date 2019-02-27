KGF Chapter 2: After creating a lot of buzz in Kannada cinemas, the makers of KGF have decided to again hit the screens with KGF: Chapter 2. Recently, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon were approached by the filmmakers to play role in the film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this. As per reports, the film is likely to hit the theatres in April 2019

KGF: Chapter 1 created a lot of buzz in the industry and got the title of Kannada’s biggest film, featuring the star Yash, which got released on December 21. The film proved to be one of the highest grossing films in Kannada. Not only this, reports revealed that the film also broke the record of the famous movie Baahubali 2 at the Kannada box office. The film released in a total of 5 languages that include Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. The movie was directed by Prashanth Neel and further managed to give a strong competition to Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Zero which only managed to earn Rs 45 crore at the box office. After watching the amazing response of CHapter 1, the makers have pulled up their socks to get set go with Chapter 2. Reports say that the movie will hit the theatres in April 2019. Recently, it was reported that filmmakers have finalized Sanjay Dutt to feature in the movie but there is no such official confirmation regarding this. Now it is said that Raveena Tandon is approached for a role in the second innings of the movie.

If this becomes true then it will be a comeback for the actor as she will be appearing in Kannada films after many years. Raveena Tandon husband Anil Thadani was a distributor for KGF: part 1 and as per reports, he will also be a part in Chapter 2.

