KGF – Chapter 2 has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal, 21 days after its release.

After a roaring start, KGF 2’s business has been exploding with each passing week. After soaring beyond the Rs. 100 crore, Rs. 200 crore, and Rs. 300 crore milestones, the film is now edging closer to the Rs. 400 crore level.

In this box office at KGF – Chapter 2’s collections and compare them to past releases. With an additional Rs. 8.75 crore collected on Day 21, KGF 2’s total collections are estimated to be Rs. 391.65 crore. When compared to prior releases, the film has now eclipsed Dangal’s collection of Rs. 387.38 crore to become the second biggest grosser of all time.

Though the SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion continues to top the list with Rs. 510.99 crore, the rapid surge of KGF 2 on the list has been noteworthy.

Going forward, despite the new Hollywood blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reaching theatres this weekend, KGF – Chapter 2 is likely to witness a rise in overall collections. Indeed, trade predictions suggest that KGF 2’s business will undoubtedly cross the Rs. 400 crore barrier today and will finally approach the Rs. 420 crore level by the end of the weekend.