KGF Chapter 2 first poster: The makers of the highly anticipated film KGF Chapter 2 released the first poster of the film introducing the antagonist Adheera played by Sanjay Dutt. Reports reveal that the makers wanted to surprise the audience with Sanjay Dutt's first look on his birthday. Take a look at the poster–

KGF Chapter 2 first poster: After creating a buzz with the first chapter KGF: Chapter 1, the makers are all set for the second instalment of the film. After teasing the fans with teaser and glimpses of the character, finally, the makers revealed that the first poster of the film and introduced Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as Adheera. Reports reveal that the makers wanted to surprise the fans with the poster of Sanjay Dutt on the actor’s birthday on July 29, 2019.

In the film, Sanjay Dutt will play the role of an antagonist and it is predicted that Sanjay Dutt will be in his full form considering the first look of the actor as Adheera. Talking about the poster, Sanjay Dutt looks terrifying as he is seen covering his face with a turban.

It is predicted that KGF Chapter 2 will be more intriguing than the first chapter. KGF Chapter 2 is among the highly anticipated films as it caters to all the classes as well as the masses. In the film, Kannada actor Yash and Shrinidhi play the lead roles in the film. Talking about the first chapter, the film released in 2460 screens in India, 1500 in Hindi, 400 in Telugu, 100 screens in Tamil, 400 in Kannada and 60 in Malayalam.

Earlier, in an interview, the lead star of the film Yash revealed that he is much excited for the second instalment of the film. He also revealed that during the first chapter, the team held it back a little and had some restrictions in their mind, so they planned something big for the sequel and have reserved the best version in the second.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt last appeared in Abhishek Varman’s film Kalank with costars Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his historic film Panipat with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. After completing the shoot for Panipat, Sanjay Dutt would begin with the shoot for Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

