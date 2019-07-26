KGF Chapter 2: Filmmakers of the film revealed a new poster of the upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2. It is a sequel of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 1 which was a blockbuster film. It is anticipated from the poster that Sanjay Dutt will play the role of Adheera but officially it's not confirmed.

KGF Chapter 2: The makers of the film titled KGF Chapter 2 have released a new poster of the upcoming movie today. The movie is the sequel of KGF Chapter 1 which was directed by Prashanth Neel and was one of the biggest films of Kannada film industry.

The first part was a blockbuster and earned Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office. KGF Chapter 1 when released in Hindi broke the records of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Zero in Mumbai. Makers of the film KGF Chapter 2 recently shared a new update and announced about sharing an exciting update on July 29 at 10 am.

The shooting of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 started a few months back. In the poster released by filmmakers today, they have unveiled the character named Adheera. The poster only features hand wearing a lion face finger-ring. Twitter users guessed the man as Sanjay Dutt. However, there is no official statement from the makers. As per reports, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tondon will be playing key roles in the movie.

Check the new poster here:

In an interview, Yash said that they have saved the best for the second part. Makers are aware of the fact that fans eagerly waiting for the second part with high expectations and the filmmakers have saved the best scenes for part 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App