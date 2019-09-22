KGF Chapter 2: After KGF chapter 1 starrer, Sanjay Dutt has joined the star cast of The Yash starrer. The actor will play the role of villain and is all set to dub in the Kannada language.

KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt who turned 60 this year, on his birthday released the first look from his movie KGF Chapter 2 where he will play the role of villain aka Adheera. The upcoming Hindi language period drama movie has been directed by Prashanth Neel and apart from Sanjay Dutt the movie KGF Chapter 2 also stars Yash as Rocky Bahiya, Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Anant Nag as Anand Ingalagi, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and many more actors.

The mass entertainer KGF chapter 2 was one of the biggest hits of the Bollywood industry and now as KGF chapter 2 is in making, speculations have been making rounds. As per reports, Sanjay Dutt is willing to take an extra leap, will be dubbing in Kannada for his dialogues delivery. Speaking on the same, Sanjay Dutt in an interview with a leading daily said that he isn’t quite sure if he will dub in Kannada but if makers want him to then he will.

Basking in the success of his last movie Prassthanam, a political drama entertainer, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Baldev Pratap Singh, a political supremo. Apart from this, he will be next seen in the sequel of Mahesh Bhatt directorial venture, Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, and many more actors and in Bhuj: The Pride of India with Sonakshi Sinha, Parinetti Chopra, and Ajay Devgan. Talking about his upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2 he will play the role of Adheera, brother of Suryavardhan.

Check out the first poster from the movie KGF chapter 2 here:

In the first sequel, Adhera’s (Sanjay Dutt’s) role wasnt revealed but as per reports, he gave up his dream of ruling gold mines for his cousin to honor the dying wish of his elder brother Suryavardhan. The filming for the Chapter 2 began in March earlier this year and is set to go on screens very soon. The sequel will have a multilingual release and will be out in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages.

