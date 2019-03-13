KGF chapter 2: The sequel of Kannada blockbuster film KGF starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty has gone on floors today. After seeking blessings from the Almighty, the team did the mahurat shot today. Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, KGF Chapter 1 emerged a blockbuster hit.

After a roaring response in not just South India but across the nation to the first chapter of KGF, the pan-India film now embarks on its journey for the second part. Raising the bar high with the first chapter, the makers of KGF did the Muhurat shot today as the second film goes on floors. The team of KGF including lead actors Kannada Superstar Yash and Srinidhi Shetty sought the blessings of the almighty by visiting a temple taking a headstart for KGF Chapter 2.

Mounted on a large scale the much-anticipated film puts forth technical advances to create a visually stunning experience. With strong and impactful dialogues in Hindi as well as Kannada, the film caters to the classes as well as masses. The success of Kannada film KGF, which was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, has proved that audiences are keen to accept crossover content,

now expectations rise with the announcement of KGF Chapter 2.

The magnum opus had the widest release for a Kannada film as it was released across 2460 screens in India, out of which 1500 screens were Hindi, 400 screens were Kannada, 400 screens were Telugu, Tamil screens were 100, Malayalam screens were 60. KGF Chapter 1 marked Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment’s first Kannada venture and now the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project with KGF Chapter 2.

