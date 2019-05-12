KGF Chapter 2: Recently, the new look of the lead actor of the film Yash has been leaked online and is currently creating a buzz on social media. KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to K.G.F: Chapter 1 and is one of the highly-anticipated films which will surely be a treat to the fans

Kannada period-drama action film K.G.F created a huge buzz in the industry as the film was being praised by not only the fans but the critics as well. Not only this, the film became a super hit and did wonders at the box office. Post to the release of the film, Yash came into limelight and also started receiving many offers for various films. The film is based on real-life events of the Koler Gold Fields, and much before the film release, the makers revealed that the film will have two parts. K.G.F 2 is a sequel to the first chapter and is currently in its production stage.

Currently, the lead actor of the film Yash is creating a huge buzz on social media as his new look from the film has been leaked online. The makers started shooting for KGF Chapter 2 on March 13. Talking about the first instalment it was a major hit as it earned Rs 245 crore at the box office worldwide. In a small interview, Yash promised the fans that the second chapter will be more entertaining than the first one.

The fans are much-excited for the second instalment as it will be more exciting and captivating. Moreover, Yash’s new look from the picture has conquered many hearts and it is predicted that the second instalment will earn better than the first one.

The lead actor of the film Yash also revealed while making the first instalment, they were a little scared and kept themselves restricted from enhancing the scale of the film but after watching the response of the audience for the part 1, they will explore more in part 2. He further added upon saying that they will cross their boundaries and will now act by stepping out of their comfort zones.

In all, K.G.F Chapter 2 will surely be a treat to the eagerly waiting fans out there.

#KGF Chapter 1 won accolades and emerged a winner at the BO… It's time for #KGFChapter2… Shoot starts today… Stars Yash. pic.twitter.com/seaiYobfsX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2019

