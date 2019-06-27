KGF actor, Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are expecting their second child. Recently the two announced the name of their first child. To share the good news the two shared a cute video of their first daughter Arya. Now, the actor is busy shooting for KGF Chapter 2.

To announce the coming of the new member in the family, the actor shared a cute video of his first daughter Arya. To the video, he added the caption that no one will believe what his daughter has just heard. People say that her father is quick, but this fast she is amazed too. Further, he added is it too early or too late to announce that her parents are expecting their second child. And the little girl will have to share her toys.

Wife, Radhika Pandit also shared the same video and captioned it round no 2.

On the professional front, the actor has already started shooting for the sequel of KGF. The shooting started with a Customary Pooja at Panchamukhi Ganapathi Temple and Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Bengaluru. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty opposite Yash.

KGF was loved by all not only in Kannada but also in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam. It became the first Kannada film to release in 2,460 screens. The Hindi version of the movie was produced by Farhan Akhtar.

Sanjay Dutt may rope in for the role of the main antagonist in KGF Chapter 2. The actor was also offered KGF Chapter 1. However, he refused to take the project due to unavailability of time. But with the huge success coming to KGF Chapter 1 way, he might be seen in the movie.

