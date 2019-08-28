Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday will be seen together in Maqbool Khan's film Khaali Peeli. The film was announced recently and the film is scheduled to release on June 12, 2020. Have a look at the first poster.

Khaali Peeli: New age Bollywood stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar are all set for their first movie titled Khaali Peeli. Both the star kids made their debut in Bollywood with different films. As per reports, they will be seen sharing the screen space in Maqbool Khan’s film to be produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios. Makers of the film recently released the first look and release date of the movie.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the good news with the first look. In the poster, both Ishaan and Ananya look smoking hot. Both the actors are complementing each other and it will be interesting to see their chemistry on screen.

Reports say the story revolves around a boy who meets a girl in the middle of the night. It is the first time Ishaan and Ananya will together in a movie. Also, Ali Abbas Zafar will produe a film for the first time. With the poster, it was announced that the filming of the movie will begin on September 11 and the movie is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

IT'S OFFICIAL… Ishaan and Ananya Panday… Zee Studios and Ali Abbas Zafar [#Sultan, #TZH, #Bharat] join hands to produce #KhaaliPeeli… Directed by Maqbool Khan… Produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra… Starts 11 Sept 2019… 12 June 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/yB3w8XI5cA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2019

On the work front, Ananya made her debut from Student Of The Year and is currently shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Post this the actor will start shooting or Khalli Peeli. On the other hand, Ishaan was first seen in Dhadak opposite Jahnvi Kapoor.

