Khaali Peeli: The new generation actors Ananya Panday and Ishan Khattar are going to mark their presence with Maqbool Khan debut in the film Khaali Peeli. The first poster of the film has been released by critic Taran Adarsh on Twitter. The actress Ananya Panday also wrote on twitter about her film in 2020. The actress seemed excited as she wrote Ek Ded Shana, Ek item, Ek Taxi, Aur Ek Raat ki Kahaani, Apun La Rahein Hain Sabse Rapchik Movie and use the hashtag for the film title Khaali Peeli.

The first look of the film suggested that the couple met in between the night and the Taxi that is used behind is yellow and black which makes sense with the title of the film. The actors seemed twinning like a pro, they wore pink upper and denim bottom, the actress looked extravagant in crop top and shorts. Ishaan Khattar gave heart taking look in his open shirt and flaunted his body.

The film is expected to be on the floors on September 11, the makers will begin the principal photography from September 11 and the shooting will take place in Mumbai itself. There is no confirmation till now but the film is scheduled to release on June 12, 2020. Ananya Panday made her debut in Tiger Shroff starrer Student Of The year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria. Both the actresses recieved a kick in the industry after the film, although the film was not commercially successful.

The actress Ananya Panday has also been seen in Lakme Fashion Week and turned show stopper. The actress wore beautiful attire designed by Anushree Reddy on the themed bridal. The theme was taken to give tribute to the veteran actresses of Bollywood.

Ishaan Khattar made his debut in the lead role with the film Dhadak co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The actor also marked his presence in the films Udta Punjab, Beyond the clouds and Half Window.

