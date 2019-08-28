Khaali Peeli first look: Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are gearing up for their first collaboration in their next titled Khaali Peeli. The makers recently announced the project with the first look of the lead stars. Have a look

Khaali Peeli: Bollywood star kids Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are all set to create a buzz with their first collaboration in their next project titled Khaali Peeli. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and will be produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios. After announcing for the project, the makers also revealed the first look of the lead stars from the film.

Ishaan and Ananya are looking smoking hot in this first look. Dressed in a plunging neckline ivory white top and denim mini shorts, Ananya is looking ravishing. Further, Ishaan is seen carrying denim on denim look and is also flaunting his perfect abs in the photo.

Reports reveal that the story is where a boy meets a girl at midnight. Overall, it will be a nice interesting film that will narrate a rollercoaster ride of the lead pair. Further, it will be more interesting to see Ishaan Khatter with Ananya Panday for the first time. Moreover, the film will also mark debut as a producer for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

Take a look at the first look of Khaali Peeli–

IT'S OFFICIAL… Ishaan and Ananya Panday… Zee Studios and Ali Abbas Zafar [#Sultan, #TZH, #Bharat] join hands to produce #KhaaliPeeli… Directed by Maqbool Khan… Produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra… Starts 11 Sept 2019… 12 June 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/yB3w8XI5cA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2019

Currently, Ananya Panday is busy shooting for Mudassar Aziz’s film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with costars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana. The film is the remake of 1978 film with the same title and will hit the theatres on December 6. So after completing the schedule of the film, Ananya Panday will begin with Khaali Peeli and the film will go on floors on September 11 and will release on June 12, 2020.

