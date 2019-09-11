Khaali Peeli: After the brand new Jodi Anany Panday and Ishaan Khatter, director Maqbool Khan and producer Ali Abbas Zafar decided to feature Lust Stories actor Jaideep Ahlawat in a negative role in Ananya Panday, Ishan Khatter starrer.

Ishan Khatter and Ananya Panday had already done a curtain-raiser to their upcoming film Khaali Peeli with a fantastic poster. The actors stunned in their toned body and classy looks. The actors posing with their Kalli Peeli taxi and seemed in deep love. But here comes the villain in their sweet story. The makers finally roped Jaideep Ahlawat as a typical villain who had done many films and portrayed many characters.

He played cops in the films like Raaes and gangs of Wasseypur, He did a phenomenal job in lust stories. He also played negative roles earlier but this desi role will be interesting to watch. In an interview, he said this role is going to be very challenging for him, such kind of character he never played. He is excited to play a desi villain on screen.

He was looking to work with some young talents, now he will try to do full justice to his character. Ali Abaas Zafar showed full confidence on these three stars to begin his first production film. He said that the film is based on the love of youngsters and indeed Ishan and Ananya impressed him with their work. They will be going to new Jodi for the audience so he felt that they will rock on theaters.

On featuring Jaideep Ahlawat he said that he is a phenomenal actor and had done great roles in many films, he is an incredible actor and there is no second thought before choosing him. Ali showed his confidence in him and said that he has the ability to perform a strong negative character.

The film revolves around a couple who meet at midnight by chance, later they face many challenges. So the story is expected to fill with romance, love, action, and drama. Although the actors look fantastic in the posters which full fill the expectations of director Maqbool Khan from the star cast.

