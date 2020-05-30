The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) has submitted a list of films to Maharashtra government that require immediate resumption of shoot.

The nationwide lockdown due to novel coronavirus-COVID-29 has sent the filmy calendar for a toss. Ever since the lockdown has been announced, all the shooting of films, web series and television serials is on a temporary haut. Some films have decided to release on OTT, some have decided to push the release date indefinitely while some are just days away from completion. As the government of India plans to lift lockdown in a phase manner, the film and television fraternity has also asked for some concessions from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In a recent letter, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) has asked Uddhav Thackeray to give permission to resume the shooting of projects that are near completion. The list of films that are mentioned in the letter include Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli with only 3 days of shooting left, along with films like Priya Prakash Varrier’s Sridevi Bunglow, Taapsee Pannu’s Rashami Rocket, Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s AK Vs AK and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyaan.

The letter also said that about 70 producer members have projects on the floor in Mumbai and their work is totally dependent on the state’s help, support and cooperation. The producer body also assured the state that they will do everything required to provide relief to their members.

Amid the lockdown, some of the shows that have decided to end their tracks include Beyhadh 2, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, Naagin 4, Nazar 2 and Patiala Babes among many others.

