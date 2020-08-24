Khaali Peeli teaser: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have collaborated for the first time in Khaali Peeli and the makers have reviled an interesting teaser of the movie today.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have partnered for the first time for Ali Abbas Zafar’s action-thriller Khaali Peeli and their chemistry looks interesting. The teaser takes us onto the streets of Mumbai in Ananya and Ishaan’s ‘kaali peeli‘ that is the black and yellow taxi.The teaser also gave a glimpse of some intriguing action packed scenes. While gossip has it that the film will directly premiere on OTT platform.Although the makers haven’t announced the date but have reveled the teaser on Instagram today.

The teaser brings in to us ek ladka ,Ishaan who is accused of half-murder and is released from the jail. Before long, he lands into trouble once again when an reserved passenger Ananya, also called ‘Item’ in the teaser, walks in his life.They are on the run as the cops are chasing them and they seem to have no actual plan, apart from the amusing ‘Sachin plan’ and ‘Sehwag plan’.In the teaser, we see Ishaan mouthing the typical ‘Bambaiyya’ lingo. Ananya looks stunning but you never know what is hidden behind her honest face in the movie.

